Stromboli in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve stromboli
More about Firehouse Quick Stop
Firehouse Quick Stop
6175 Highway 150 East, Denver
|Stromboli
|$9.50
Comes with sliced ham, pepperoni, cheese, and sauce inside. Please specify additional toppings if desired.
More about Giovanni's Pizza and Pasta
PIZZA
Giovanni's Pizza and Pasta
3738 N Highway 16, Denver
|Large Family Size Stromboli
|$20.50
Our special blend of mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, and ham layered and wrapped in our handmade pizza dough. Add additional toppings or substitute toppings to this item.
|Individual Stromboli
|$12.50
Our special blend of mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, and ham layered and wrapped in our handmade pizza dough. Add additional toppings or substitute toppings to this item.