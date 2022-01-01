Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Wayne State

Wayne State restaurants
Wayne State restaurants that serve cake

The Potato Place

107 W Warren Ave, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Crunch Cake$4.99
Strawberry Crunch Cake$4.99
Banana Pudding Crunch Cake$4.99
More about The Potato Place
HAMBURGERS

Harmony Garden Cafe

4704 Anthony Wayne Dr, Detroit

Avg 4 (102 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
7UP Cake$2.95
Vegan Cake Choco$4.25
A Chocolate-Lovers Dream! Moist, Luscious Housemaid Vegan Chocolate Cake with Dark Chocolate Ganache
3-Layers Carrot Cake$3.95
Indulge in this Moist Carrot Cake with rich Cream Cheese frosting
More about Harmony Garden Cafe

Map

Map

