Doug's Deli

Handcrafted Sandwiches and Local Craft Beer. Available for lunch and dinner.
Everything is "good to go" for pickup or delivery.

9366 Main Street • $$



Popular Items

Caprese Sub (vegetarian)$7.99
Chopped Basil, Spinach, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, and house-made Balsamic Vinaigrette on 8 inch Sub Roll.
Miss Vickie's Salt and Vinegar Kettle Cooked$1.50
Individual Size Chip Bag, Miss Vickie's Sea Salt & Vinegar.
Miss Vickie's Sea Salt Kettle Cooked$1.50
Individual Size Chip Bag, Miss Vickie's Sea Salt.
French Dip$9.99
London Broil Roast Beef and Provolone served on grilled Sub Roll with side of Au Jus and house-made Horseradish Sauce.
Italian$9.99
Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Capicola, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and house-made Deli Dressing served on 8 inch Sub Roll.
Hot Italian$9.99
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Provolone, Mozzarella, and Hot Peppers served on grilled Ciabatta.
Pastrami on Rye$12.99
1/2 lb. of Pastrami with Swiss Cheese and Deli Mustard served on grilled Marble Rye.
Reuben$12.99
1/2 lb. of Corned Beef piled high with Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, and Russian Dressing served on grilled Marble Rye.
Turkey Club Sub$10.99
Turkey, Bacon, and Colby Jack Cheese with Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo served on 8 inch Sub Roll.


Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

9366 Main Street

Manassas VA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm


Nearby restaurants

Mariachis Tequileria & Restaurant



Come in and enjoy!

The Philadelphia Tavern



Where Philly meets the South! Great combination of classic Philly fare combined with some southern inspired dishes. Grab anything from Nachos and Wings, to Cheesesteaks, Italians and Ruebens!
Open for Dine-In, Carry-out and Curbside Pick-Up. We also offer delivery through our online platform and through GrubHub.

Crossroads Tabletop Tavern



The first and only Boardgame Tavern! Come in any time and sit with friends, family, or even friendly strangers, play games, have a drink or two, have a snack or dinner, and maybe even buy a game for home or as a gift.

The Battle Street Bistro



Come in and enjoy!

