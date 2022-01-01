Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic parmesan in Downers Grove

Downers Grove restaurants
Downers Grove restaurants that serve garlic parmesan

Main pic

 

Q Pub and Grill - 2145 63rd street

2145 63rd Street, Downers Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
BASKET OF GARLIC PARMESAN CHEESE FRIES$5.95
More about Q Pub and Grill - 2145 63rd street
Main pic

 

Lantern Pizza Co.

1420 Ogden Ave, Downers Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Parmesan Focaccia$12.00
12 " Hand tossed artisan pizza dough seasoned with toasted garlic infused olive oil and shaved parmesan. Baked on the heath of the oven. Perfect for sharing!
GLUTEN FREE Garlic Parmesan Focaccia$15.00
Gluten Free 12 " Hand tossed artisan pizza dough seasoned with toasted garlic infused olive oil and shaved parmesan. Perfect for sharing!
More about Lantern Pizza Co.

