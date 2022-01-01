Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cobb salad in
Dundalk
/
Dundalk
/
Cobb Salad
Dundalk restaurants that serve cobb salad
Caddy Shack Express - Dundalk, MD
7620 German Hill Road, Dundalk
No reviews yet
COBB SALAD
$13.99
Blue cheese crumbles, bacon, grilled chicken, avocado & mix cheese over garden
More about Caddy Shack Express - Dundalk, MD
Costas Inn
4100 NORTH POINT BLVD, DUNDALK
No reviews yet
Cobb Salad
$0.00
More about Costas Inn
