Coconut soup in Durango

Chef Safari's African Fusion
999 E. College Drive, Durango
|Thai Coconut Chicken Soup
|$8.00
Tom Khan Kaitom Kha Gai (or Thai Coconut Chicken Soup) is a spicy hot and sour soup with coconut milk. This soup originated around 1890 and was first recorded in a Thai recipe book. (GF) (Dairy Free)
James Ranch Grill
33846 Highway 550, Durango
|Thai Kabocha Squash & Coconut Milk Soup
|$8.00
Roasted kabocha squash blended with homemade broth and Thai seasonings topped with a swirl of coconut milk and cilantro.
|Coconut Curry Chicken Soup
|$10.00
Lemongrass, ginger and yellow curry slowly simmered with our homemade chicken broth and coconut milk create an amazing curry flavor with chicken, potatoes, carrots, and peas topped with cilantro and slice of lime.