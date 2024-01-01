Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coconut soup in Durango

Durango restaurants
Durango restaurants that serve coconut soup

Chef Safari's African Fusion

999 E. College Drive, Durango

No reviews yet
Thai Coconut Chicken Soup$8.00
Tom Khan Kaitom Kha Gai (or Thai Coconut Chicken Soup) is a spicy hot and sour soup with coconut milk. This soup originated around 1890 and was first recorded in a Thai recipe book. (GF) (Dairy Free)
More about Chef Safari's African Fusion
CHEESE

James Ranch Grill

33846 Highway 550, Durango

Avg 4.7 (767 reviews)
Thai Kabocha Squash & Coconut Milk Soup$8.00
Roasted kabocha squash blended with homemade broth and Thai seasonings topped with a swirl of coconut milk and cilantro.
Coconut Curry Chicken Soup$10.00
Lemongrass, ginger and yellow curry slowly simmered with our homemade chicken broth and coconut milk create an amazing curry flavor with chicken, potatoes, carrots, and peas topped with cilantro and slice of lime.
More about James Ranch Grill

