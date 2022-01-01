Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Apple salad in Durham

Durham restaurants
Durham restaurants that serve apple salad

Plum Southern Kitchen & Bar image

 

Plum Southern Kitchen & Bar

501 Washington St., Suite C, Durham

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bibb & Apple Salad$12.00
Apple butter, Rocket's Robiola, toasted pecan, apple, maple vinaigrette rocket's robiola (VG) (GF)
More about Plum Southern Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • DONUTS

Monuts

1002 9th St, Durham

Avg 4 (481 reviews)
Takeout
Kale, Apple, Farro and Hazelnut Salad$12.00
lacinato kale, apples, farro, brown butter bread crumbs, toasted hazelnuts, honey-lemon vinaigrette, pecorino
Item contains wheat (farro and bread crumbs), nuts, and dairy. Please inform our staff of any allergies or aversions. Not all ingredients are listed on this menu.
More about Monuts

