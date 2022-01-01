Apple salad in Durham
Plum Southern Kitchen & Bar
501 Washington St., Suite C, Durham
|Bibb & Apple Salad
|$12.00
Apple butter, Rocket's Robiola, toasted pecan, apple, maple vinaigrette rocket's robiola (VG) (GF)
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • DONUTS
Monuts
1002 9th St, Durham
|Kale, Apple, Farro and Hazelnut Salad
|$12.00
lacinato kale, apples, farro, brown butter bread crumbs, toasted hazelnuts, honey-lemon vinaigrette, pecorino
Item contains wheat (farro and bread crumbs), nuts, and dairy. Please inform our staff of any allergies or aversions. Not all ingredients are listed on this menu.