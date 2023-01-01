Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flautas in Durham

Durham restaurants
Durham restaurants that serve flautas

El Huarache

2001 North Roxboro Street, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Platillos De Flautas$13.99
3 Flautas de birria with consome
More about El Huarache
Mezcalito Durham

706 Ramseur Street, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Flautas$12.99
More about Mezcalito Durham

