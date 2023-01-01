Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Flautas in
Durham
/
Durham
/
Flautas
Durham restaurants that serve flautas
El Huarache
2001 North Roxboro Street, Durham
No reviews yet
Platillos De Flautas
$13.99
3 Flautas de birria with consome
More about El Huarache
Mezcalito Durham
706 Ramseur Street, Durham
No reviews yet
Chicken Flautas
$12.99
More about Mezcalito Durham
Raleigh
Raleigh
