Lomo in Durham

Durham restaurants
Durham restaurants that serve lomo

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Eastcut Sandwich Bar

3211 Old Chapel Hill Rd., Durham

Avg 4.6 (674 reviews)
Lomo Saltado Cheesesteak$14.50
[Peruvian-Style Stir-Fry] Stir-Fried Steak & Onion, Tomato, Curly Fries (inside), Provolone, Pickled Red Onion, Chipotle Aioli, Sesame Hero Roll ***This item cannot be made 100% Gluten Free***
SEAFOOD

Mi Peru Peruvian Cuisine

4015 University Drive, Suite A1, Durham

Avg 4.7 (521 reviews)
Lomo saltado$17.99
Peruvian style beef stir-fry mixed with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, soy sauce, and served on fries and jasmine rice.
Tallarin lomo saltado$17.99
Open flame sautéed beef strips, with onions and tomatoes, soy sauce and mixed with noodle.
