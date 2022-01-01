Lomo in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve lomo
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Eastcut Sandwich Bar
3211 Old Chapel Hill Rd., Durham
|Lomo Saltado Cheesesteak
|$14.50
[Peruvian-Style Stir-Fry] Stir-Fried Steak & Onion, Tomato, Curly Fries (inside), Provolone, Pickled Red Onion, Chipotle Aioli, Sesame Hero Roll ***This item cannot be made 100% Gluten Free***
SEAFOOD
Mi Peru Peruvian Cuisine
4015 University Drive, Suite A1, Durham
|Lomo saltado
|$17.99
Peruvian style beef stir-fry mixed with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, soy sauce, and served on fries and jasmine rice.
|Tallarin lomo saltado
|$17.99
Open flame sautéed beef strips, with onions and tomatoes, soy sauce and mixed with noodle.