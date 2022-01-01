Cheesecake in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve cheesecake
Vici Ristobar POS
1125 W NC 54 Suite 804 & 805, Durham
|Ricotta Cheesecake
|$8.00
Loaf Bakery
111 W Parrish St, Durham
|Ricotta Cheesecake Tart w/ Apricot & Pistachio
|$6.00
NOT AVAILABLE FOR MARKET PICK UP
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Nantucket Grill-Durham
5826 Fayetteville Rd, Durham
|Strawberry NY Cheesecake
|$8.79
Our NY Style Cheesecake, topped with a delicious strawberry glaze & fresh strawberries.
|New York Cheesecake
|$7.99
NY style cheesecake with a shortbread crust.
Toast at Five Points
345 W Main St, Durham
|Lemony Ricotta cheesecake bars
|$4.00
Pure Soul
4125 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd, Durham
|Vegan Cheesecake
|$6.99
A big slice of NY-style vegan cheesecake! Ask about different drizzles!
Contains soy, gluten.