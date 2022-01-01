Turkey wraps in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve turkey wraps
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Beyu Caffe
341 W Main St, Durham
|Turkey Club Wrap
|$11.95
Fried turkey, pepper bacon, arugula, garlic aioli, pepper jack cheese, served in a tomato basil tortilla.
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • RIBS • SALADS • GRILL • NOODLES
Tobacco Road Sports Cafe
280 S Mangum St, Durham
|Tarheel Turkey Wrap
|$12.00
Smoked turkey, bacon, romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, Ashe County hoop cheddar and rosemary mayo wrapped in a spinach tortilla