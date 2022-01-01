Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey wraps in Durham

Durham restaurants
Durham restaurants that serve turkey wraps

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Beyu Caffe

341 W Main St, Durham

Avg 4.1 (590 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Club Wrap$11.95
Fried turkey, pepper bacon, arugula, garlic aioli, pepper jack cheese, served in a tomato basil tortilla.
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • RIBS • SALADS • GRILL • NOODLES

Tobacco Road Sports Cafe

280 S Mangum St, Durham

Avg 4.2 (574 reviews)
Takeout
Tarheel Turkey Wrap$12.00
Smoked turkey, bacon, romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, Ashe County hoop cheddar and rosemary mayo wrapped in a spinach tortilla
