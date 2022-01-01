Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in Eagle

Eagle restaurants that serve bruschetta

Panzanella Bruschetta Salad image

FRENCH FRIES

Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery

155 E Riverside Dr, Eagle

Avg 4.5 (2196 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Panzanella Bruschetta Salad$9.50
Mixed greens, feta cheese, fresh whole milk mozzarella, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, tomato, red onion, mint, basil, and garlic grilled rustic toast. Served with Champagne Vinaigrette on the side.
Bruschetta Pomodoro$12.00
Grilled sourdough French bread, roasted garlic, and aged dry jack cheese. Finished with marinated Roma tomatoes, sweet basil, and balsamic reduction.
More about Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery
Item pic

 

CACi

1592 Riverside Drive, Eagle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bruschetta$12.00
Roasted tomato, parmesan, balsamic reduction, chives
More about CACi

