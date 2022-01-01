Chicken sandwiches in Eagle
Eagle restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rembrandts
93 S Eagle Rd, Eagle
|Nashville Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Hand breaded chicken is Nashville Hot Sauce, angry pickles, lettuce, tomato, chipotle, aioli, served on a brioche bun and your choice of side.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Coyne's Restaurant & Bar
676 E Riverside Dr., Eagle
|Pesto Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, green leaf lettuce, tomato and chipotle aioli on herbed ciabatta.
FRENCH FRIES
Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery
155 E Riverside Dr, Eagle
|Chipotle Chicken Sandwich
|$11.50
Chipotle- marinated chicken breast, smoked mozzarella, sun-dried tomato mayonnaise and grilled onion on a brioche bun.
CACi
1592 Riverside Drive, Eagle
|Chicken Caprese Sandwich
|$14.00
Grilled chicken, basil pesto, tomato, mozzarella, balsamic reduction on house-made ciabatta. Choice of side Mista or Caesar salad
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$14.00
Breaded chicken, nonna sauce, mozzarella, fresh basil on house-made ciabatta. Choice of side Mista or Caesar salad