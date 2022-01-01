Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Eagle

Eagle restaurants
Eagle restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Rembrandts image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rembrandts

93 S Eagle Rd, Eagle

Avg 5 (376 reviews)
Takeout
Nashville Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Hand breaded chicken is Nashville Hot Sauce, angry pickles, lettuce, tomato, chipotle, aioli, served on a brioche bun and your choice of side.
More about Rembrandts
Chicken Avocado Club image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Coyne's Restaurant & Bar

676 E Riverside Dr., Eagle

Avg 4.4 (443 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pesto Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, green leaf lettuce, tomato and chipotle aioli on herbed ciabatta.
More about Coyne's Restaurant & Bar
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery

155 E Riverside Dr, Eagle

Avg 4.5 (2196 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich$11.50
Chipotle- marinated chicken breast, smoked mozzarella, sun-dried tomato mayonnaise and grilled onion on a brioche bun.
More about Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery
Item pic

 

CACi

1592 Riverside Drive, Eagle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caprese Sandwich$14.00
Grilled chicken, basil pesto, tomato, mozzarella, balsamic reduction on house-made ciabatta. Choice of side Mista or Caesar salad
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$14.00
Breaded chicken, nonna sauce, mozzarella, fresh basil on house-made ciabatta. Choice of side Mista or Caesar salad
More about CACi

