East Taunton restaurants you'll love

More about Cafe Services - 223 - Jordan's
Cafe Services - 223 - Jordan's
450 Revolutionary Drive, East Taunton
|Popular items
|2 Eggs Your Way
|$2.00
Light and fluffy cage free eggs.
|Virtual Salad Bar
|$5.99
Take a Digital Walk Through the "Salad Bar" and Allow Us To Make a Salad Your Way.
|Build Your Own Omelet
|$4.20
Cage free eggs filled with your choice of with meat and vegetables.
More about Deep Pond Farmhouse Kitchen - 123 Dolan Cir
Deep Pond Farmhouse Kitchen - 123 Dolan Cir
123 Dolan Cir, East Taunton
More about The National Taunton - 9 Taunton Green
The National Taunton - 9 Taunton Green
9 Taunton Green, Taunton