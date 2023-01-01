Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

East Taunton restaurants you'll love

East Taunton restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • East Taunton

East Taunton's top cuisines

Coffee & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Must-try East Taunton restaurants

Cafe Services @ Jordan's image

 

Cafe Services - 223 - Jordan's

450 Revolutionary Drive, East Taunton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
2 Eggs Your Way$2.00
Light and fluffy cage free eggs.
Virtual Salad Bar$5.99
Take a Digital Walk Through the "Salad Bar" and Allow Us To Make a Salad Your Way.
Build Your Own Omelet$4.20
Cage free eggs filled with your choice of with meat and vegetables.
More about Cafe Services - 223 - Jordan's
Banner pic

 

Deep Pond Farmhouse Kitchen - 123 Dolan Cir

123 Dolan Cir, East Taunton

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Deep Pond Farmhouse Kitchen - 123 Dolan Cir
Banner pic

 

The National Taunton - 9 Taunton Green

9 Taunton Green, Taunton

No reviews yet
More about The National Taunton - 9 Taunton Green
