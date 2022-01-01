Go
Toast

Egg Harbor Cafe

Online Order for curbside pick up!

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

140 East Wing St • $$

Avg 4.4 (1237 reviews)

Popular Items

Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes
Our Harbor pancakes filled with a cinnamon swirl and topped with icing.
Mocha$4.50
Espresso, steamed milk and dark chocolate. Topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle.
Iced Tea Gallon
Gluten-Free Carnitas Skillet
Gluten-Free Joe's Healthy Scrambler$11.00
Chicken sausage, spinach, mushrooms and roasted onions scrambled into cage free egg whites, topped with Mozzarella cheese. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.
Gregg's Chili & Eggs Omelette
House-made Black Bean Chicken Chili. melted Jack & Cheddar cheese, tomato and green onion atop a cage free egg white omelette. Served with Harbor potatoes and a wheat English muffin with house-made jam.
Latte$4.00
Espresso mixed with steamed milk.
Iced Tea Package
Brew one of our iced teas at home!
Gluten-Free Create Skillet$10.00
Harbor potatoes with a choice of three ingredients, topped with two cage free eggs, any style. Served with fruit.
Gluten-Free Matt's Meaty Skillet$11.00
Now meatier than ever! Harbor potatoes, bacon, ham, sausage and Jack & Cheddar cheeses, topped with two cage free eggs, any style. Served with fruit.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

140 East Wing St

Arlington Heights IL

Sunday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Monday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Tuesday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Wednesday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Thursday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Friday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Saturday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Passero

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

altThai

No reviews yet

For Curbside Pickup, please pull over to the side of the restaurant and call us at 847 797 8442, then press 1.

Scratchboard Kitchen

No reviews yet

Scratch-made, locally sourced breakfast and lunch fare.
Hours:
Weds - Sun 8 AM - 3 PM

Hey Nonny

No reviews yet

We're still open for curbside carry out & delivery!
Give us a call or place an order here.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston