Enchiladas in El Paso

Tarahumara Mexican Food image

Tarahumara Mexican Food

1495 George Dieter Suite 201, El Paso

Avg 3.5 (7 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
#47 ENCHILADAS DE POLLO VERDES$9.25
three chicken enchiladas, served with rice and refried beans
#48 ENCHILADAS SUIZAS$9.25
three chicken enchiladas with special sauce, sour cream, served with rice and refried beans
#46 ENCHILADAS DE QUESO ROJAS$9.15
three cheese enchiladas, served with rice and refried beans
More about Tarahumara Mexican Food
La Pasadita image

 

La Pasadita

14010 Horizon Blvd, Horizon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flat Fajita Enchiladas$10.00
Mexican Plate (1 Enchilada, 1 Shredded Beef Taco, and 1 Chile Relleno)$9.00
Cheese Enchiladas$8.00
More about La Pasadita
Cafe Mayapan image

 

Cafe Mayapan

2000 Texas Avenue, El Paso

Avg 4.6 (343 reviews)
Takeout
Enchiladas verdes con pollo$8.50
Enchiladas rojas con queso$8.50
Enchiladas verdes con queso$8.50
More about Cafe Mayapan

