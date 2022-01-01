Go
El Salto

Popular Items

Horchata$3.00
Ala 2$8.00
Make your own meal! Your choice of chicken or beef. Tacos topped with lettuce and cheese. Tostadas topped with lettuce, cheese, and tomatoes. Enchilada and tamale topped with mole and melted cheese. Burritos topped with red sauce and melted cheese.
Guacamole Dip$5.50
Tacos de Carne Asada$18.00
Tender steak strips in corn tortillas with cilantro, onion and chile de arbol salsa on the side. served with a side of rice and beans
Quesadilla Fajita$13.00
Large flour tortilla, filled with cheese, grilled fajita style bell peppers, onion, tomatoes and your choice of meat. then topped with cheese sauce
Fajita Nachos$12.00
Fresh crispy tortilla chips, topped with your choice of fajita style chicken or steak along with grilled bell peppers, tomatoes, onions and melted chihuahua cheese.
Burrito El Salto$16.00
One huge flour tortilla, filled with grilled chicken, steak, bacon, beans, sour cream, guacamole and cheese. topped with tomatillo sauce and cheese sauce. with a side of lettuce, tomatoes and avocado slice
Kids Tenders$6.00
3 chicken tenders, served with fries
Flautas Deluxe$14.00
Three deep fried corn tortillas. filled with your choice of
shredded chicken or beef, served with lettuce, tomatoes,
guacamole, sour cream, rice and beans
Queso Dip$3.95
Location

757 Indian Boundary Rd.

Chesterton IN

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
