Mac and cheese in Elkhart

Elkhart restaurants
Elkhart restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Five Star Dive Bar image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Five Star Dive Bar

526 S Main Street, Elkhart

Avg 4.1 (80 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bernie Mac-n-Cheese Steakburger$12.00
Kids Mac & Cheese$5.00
More about Five Star Dive Bar
Chubby Trout image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Chubby Trout

3421 Plaza Ct, Elkhart

Avg 4 (281 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Mac & Cheese$5.99
More about Chubby Trout
Smokin Fatty's image

 

Smokin Fatty's

3241 Interchange Drive, Elkhart

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Mac & Cheese$7.00
Our five cheese blend tossed with cavatappi noodles
More about Smokin Fatty's
Flippin Cow image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Flippin Cow

51330 State Rd 19, Elkhart

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
Takeout
Side Mac N Cheese$5.99
More about Flippin Cow

