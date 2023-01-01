Cheeseburgers in Ellensburg
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wing Central
1801 N Walnut St., Ellensburg
|The Big Double Cheeseburger
|$13.99
2 quarter pound patties topped with melted american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and central sauce, served with steak fries
|Cheeseburger Meal
|$8.99
a great tasting burger with or without all the veggies & topped with american cheese, served plain with steak fries & drink