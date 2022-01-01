Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Encinitas

Encinitas restaurants
Encinitas restaurants that serve chai lattes

Nectarine Grove BakeHouse image

 

Nectarine Grove BakeHouse

2720 Via de la Valle Ste E110, Del Mar

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Dirty Chai Butter Latte$7.75
Espresso + Chai spice + Grass fed butter + MCT oil + Collagen + Maple syrup + Choice of milk
Chai Latte$5.50
Scratch made chai spice + black tea + maple syrup + choice of milk.
All organic. No cartons here! Can omit maple syrup or sub stevia. Vegan options.
More about Nectarine Grove BakeHouse
Nectarine Grove image

 

Nectarine Grove

948 N. Coast Hwy 101, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Latte$5.50
Dirty Chai Butter Latte$7.25
More about Nectarine Grove
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Healthy Creations Cafe

376 N El Camino Real, Encinitas

Avg 4.8 (3625 reviews)
Takeout
Chai Latte (Hot Only)$5.00
Our made-from-scratch chai mix contains no artificial flavors or sweeteners! Only our special blend of spices, vanilla, coconut sugar and organic chai tea.
More about Healthy Creations Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

MRKT Space Encinitas

782 NORTH COAST HIGHWAY 101 #1, ENCINITAS

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHAI LATTE$5.75
our custom chai blend, steamed milk
More about MRKT Space Encinitas

