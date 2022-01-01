Chai lattes in Encinitas
Encinitas restaurants that serve chai lattes
Nectarine Grove BakeHouse
2720 Via de la Valle Ste E110, Del Mar
|Dirty Chai Butter Latte
|$7.75
Espresso + Chai spice + Grass fed butter + MCT oil + Collagen + Maple syrup + Choice of milk
|Chai Latte
|$5.50
Scratch made chai spice + black tea + maple syrup + choice of milk.
All organic. No cartons here! Can omit maple syrup or sub stevia. Vegan options.
Nectarine Grove
948 N. Coast Hwy 101, San Diego
|Chai Latte
|$5.50
|Dirty Chai Butter Latte
|$7.25
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Healthy Creations Cafe
376 N El Camino Real, Encinitas
|Chai Latte (Hot Only)
|$5.00
Our made-from-scratch chai mix contains no artificial flavors or sweeteners! Only our special blend of spices, vanilla, coconut sugar and organic chai tea.