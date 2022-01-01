Fried rice in Evansville
Evansville restaurants that serve fried rice
Domo Japanese Hibachi Grill Sushi and Ramen
215 North Green River Rd., Evansville
|Fried Rice Side Order
|$4.00
SALADS • SUSHI
Zuki Japanese Restaurant
1448 N Green River Rd, Evansville
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$7.00
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$8.00
Kanpai Sushi
4593 Washington Ave, Evansville
|Lg Combo Fried Rice
|$13.95
|Lg Chicken Fried Rice
|$10.95
|Sm Beef Fried Rice
|$8.95
Thai Papaya Cuisine
1434 Tutor Ln, Evansville
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$13.99
Stir fried rice mixed with marinated chicken, pineapple, raisins, cilantro, red onion, yellow curry powder. Topped with cilantro.
|Kow Pad (Fried Rice)
|$12.99
Stir fried rice with choice of meat, mixed with egg, tomatoes, cilantro, green onion and cucumber.
|Yellow Curry Fried Rice
|$15.99
Stir fried rice with yellow curry powder mixed with red onion, garlic , sweet peppers, raisin, cilantro. Sided with deep fried marinated chicken and spicy cucumber sauce.