Fried rice in Evansville

Evansville restaurants
Toast

Evansville restaurants that serve fried rice

Domo Japanese Hibachi Grill Sushi and Ramen image

 

Domo Japanese Hibachi Grill Sushi and Ramen

215 North Green River Rd., Evansville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Rice Side Order$4.00
More about Domo Japanese Hibachi Grill Sushi and Ramen
Zuki Japanese Restaurant image

SALADS • SUSHI

Zuki Japanese Restaurant

1448 N Green River Rd, Evansville

Avg 3.7 (199 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fried Rice$7.00
Shrimp Fried Rice$8.00
More about Zuki Japanese Restaurant
Item pic

 

Kanpai Sushi

4593 Washington Ave, Evansville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lg Combo Fried Rice$13.95
Lg Chicken Fried Rice$10.95
Sm Beef Fried Rice$8.95
More about Kanpai Sushi
Item pic

 

Thai Papaya Cuisine

1434 Tutor Ln, Evansville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pineapple Fried Rice$13.99
Stir fried rice mixed with marinated chicken, pineapple, raisins, cilantro, red onion, yellow curry powder. Topped with cilantro.
Kow Pad (Fried Rice)$12.99
Stir fried rice with choice of meat, mixed with egg, tomatoes, cilantro, green onion and cucumber.
Yellow Curry Fried Rice$15.99
Stir fried rice with yellow curry powder mixed with red onion, garlic , sweet peppers, raisin, cilantro. Sided with deep fried marinated chicken and spicy cucumber sauce.
More about Thai Papaya Cuisine
Banner pic

 

Tokyo Japan Sushi & Hibachi

3000 North Green River Road Ste 7, Evansville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side of Fried Rice$4.00
Shrimp Fried Rice$9.50
Steak Fried Rice$9.00
More about Tokyo Japan Sushi & Hibachi

Owensboro

