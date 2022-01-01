Falls Church City bars & lounges you'll love

Liberty Barbecue image

 

Liberty Barbecue

370 W. Broad St, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Wings$19.00
Slowly smoked chicken wings, flash fried and tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with house made Point Reyes blue cheese dressing.
Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.00
Pulled pork shoulder, mixed with Carolina vinegar sauce, topped with coleslaw and served on a potato roll.
Double Platter$18.95
Sampler platter of a quarter pound each of your choice of two smoked meats, served with your choice of two small sides.
More about Liberty Barbecue
Cafe Kindred image

FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Kindred

450 N Washington St Suite F, Falls Church

Avg 4.3 (1026 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Egg & Veg Scramble$13.00
Tomatoes, Onions, Spinach, & Cheddar Cheese mixed up into scrambled eggs. Comes with toast and potatoes.
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$6.00
Fried egg and American cheese served with your choice of breakfast meat
American Breakfast$11.00
2 eggs, cooked to your liking, served with potatoes, toast, and your choice of breakfast meat
More about Cafe Kindred
Northside Social Falls Church image

 

Northside Social Falls Church

205 Park Ave, Falls Church

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
House-Made Bacon & Poached Egg$6.75
Maple butter, frisée, Italian feather loaf
Cinnamon Bun$4.35
Fluffy cinnamon bun with cream cheese frosting.
Roasted Turkey Sandwich$12.00
Cheddar, avocado, bacon, iceberg lettuce, basil aioli, 9-grain bread, market salad - or - Route 11 chips
More about Northside Social Falls Church

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Falls Church City

Muffins

