Go
Toast

Favor

Tucked behind Arcadium. Wednesday - Saturday @ 5

574 N. Limestone

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Tempura$10.00
winter squash, sweet potato, onion. red chili soy. *vegan*
Fries$5.00
parsley, salt, curry ketchup
Lion's Mane Mushroom$14.00
crab cake style - remoulade, lemon, pea shoots. *vegetarian*
Stoofvlees$16.00
shoestring fries, ale-braised ky beef, creme fraiche, herbs
Broadbent Ham + Sweet Potato Salad$15.00
local greens, purple sweet potato, meyer lemon, honey, ricotta, rosemary, pistachio crunch
Empanadas$10.00
local sweet potato & black bean. charred vegetable salsa on side (mild). *vegan*
Angel Food Cake$7.00
pineapple, coconut crumb, meyer lemon curd
Cheeseburger$9.00
house bun, dry-aged ky beef, lettuce, onion, secret sauce, american cheese, pickle
Secret Sauce 2oz$0.75
See full menu

Location

574 N. Limestone

Lexington KY

Sunday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Al's Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Arcadium

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nourished Folks

No reviews yet

Nourished Folks is a place where you can get something good to eat, be seen for who you are, and make sure your community is fed. We believe that food is salve for the soul, especially the kind that’s made from scratch. Every inch of this food and space is here for you to take a load off and celebrate one another.

Ghost Chicken Lexington

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston