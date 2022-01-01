Cheese fries in Fayetteville
Fayetteville restaurants that serve cheese fries
The Local
918 Huntsville Highway, Fayetteville
|BACON CHEESE FRIES - BASKET
|$6.50
lightly salted, shoestring French fries topped with warm, melted beer cheese and chopped bacon (basket portion)
|CHEESE FRIES - BASKET
|$5.50
lightly salted, shoestring French fries topped with warm, melted beer cheese (basket portion)
|CHEESE FRIES - SIDE
|$4.50
lightly salted, shoestring French fries topped with warm, melted beer cheese (side portion)
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Local
113 Main Avenue South, Fayetteville
|BACON CHEESE FRIES - BASKET
|$6.00
lightly salted, shoestring French fries topped with warm, melted beer cheese and chopped bacon (basket portion)
|BACON CHEESE FRIES - SIDE
|$5.00
lightly salted, shoestring French fries topped with warm, melted beer cheese and chopped bacon (side portion)