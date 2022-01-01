Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Fayetteville

Fayetteville restaurants
Fayetteville restaurants that serve cheese fries

The Local

918 Huntsville Highway, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BACON CHEESE FRIES - BASKET$6.50
lightly salted, shoestring French fries topped with warm, melted beer cheese and chopped bacon (basket portion)
CHEESE FRIES - BASKET$5.50
lightly salted, shoestring French fries topped with warm, melted beer cheese (basket portion)
CHEESE FRIES - SIDE$4.50
lightly salted, shoestring French fries topped with warm, melted beer cheese (side portion)
More about The Local
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Local

113 Main Avenue South, Fayetteville

Avg 4.8 (354 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BACON CHEESE FRIES - BASKET$6.00
lightly salted, shoestring French fries topped with warm, melted beer cheese and chopped bacon (basket portion)
BACON CHEESE FRIES - SIDE$5.00
lightly salted, shoestring French fries topped with warm, melted beer cheese and chopped bacon (side portion)
More about The Local
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

La Fuente Mexican Restaurant

1225 Huntsville Hwy, Fayetteville

Avg 4.3 (651 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Burger and Fries$6.25
Kids' cheese burger with choice of regular french fries or smiley face fries.
More about La Fuente Mexican Restaurant

