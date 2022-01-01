Finish Line Lounge
Come in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD • GRILL
1812 E Monument St, • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1812 E Monument St,
Colorado Springs CO
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Vultures Venue
Come in and enjoy!
JAZZ-FUNK CONNECTION
Come in and enjoy!
Switchback Coffee Roasters
Excellent Coffee, For Everyone
Stellina Pizza Cafe
SIMPLE.
AUTHENTIC.
FRESH.
Our goal is simple — we want to continue the tradition of great local neighborhood cafes that serve simple, honest food that nourishes our soul as much as our appetite. Every dish is made from scratch daily, from fresh ingredients sourced locally whenever possible, simply prepared and served with a whole lot of love.