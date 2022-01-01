Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai tea in Flagstaff

Go
Flagstaff restaurants
Toast

Flagstaff restaurants that serve chai tea

Brandys Restaurant & Bakery image

 

Brandys Restaurant & Bakery

1500 E Cedar Ave #40, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chai Tea Latte$5.99
More about Brandys Restaurant & Bakery
The Toasted Owl Cafe - Downtown image

 

The Toasted Owl Cafe - Downtown

12 S Mikes Pike, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHAI TEA LATTE$4.00
More about The Toasted Owl Cafe - Downtown

Browse other tasty dishes in Flagstaff

Tuna Sandwiches

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Baklava

Fajitas

Curry

Pies

Hummus

Carne Asada

Map

More near Flagstaff to explore

Sedona

Avg 4.2 (30 restaurants)

Sedona

Avg 4.2 (30 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Williams

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Cottonwood

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winslow

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Clarkdale

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1315 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston