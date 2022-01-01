Chocolate cake in Flagstaff
Flagstaff restaurants that serve chocolate cake
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Josephine's Modern American Bistro
503 N Humphreys Street, Flagstaff
|Chocolate Molten Cake
|$9.00
with Milk Chocolate Grenache, Middle Vanilla Bean Anglaise and Raspberry Coulis.
Oakmont
2380 N Oakmont Dr, Flagstaff
|Chocolate Cake
|$12.00
towering slice of cake, dark chocolate
curls, whipped cream
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON
Fat Olives
2308 East Route 66, Flagstaff
|Flourless Chocolate Cake*
|$7.00
Made with four chocolates, ganache topping, hand whipped cream, cocoa dusting