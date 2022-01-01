Chocolate cake in Flagstaff

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flagstaff restaurants
Toast

Flagstaff restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Josephine's Modern American Bistro

503 N Humphreys Street, Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (2112 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Molten Cake$9.00
with Milk Chocolate Grenache, Middle Vanilla Bean Anglaise and Raspberry Coulis.
More about Josephine's Modern American Bistro
Oakmont image

 

Oakmont

2380 N Oakmont Dr, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Cake$12.00
towering slice of cake, dark chocolate
curls, whipped cream
More about Oakmont
Fat Olives image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

Fat Olives

2308 East Route 66, Flagstaff

Avg 4.6 (3005 reviews)
Takeout
Flourless Chocolate Cake*$7.00
Made with four chocolates, ganache topping, hand whipped cream, cocoa dusting
More about Fat Olives
Karma Sushi Bar and Grill image

 

Karma Sushi Bar and Grill

6 E RT 66, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Raspberry Chocolate Lava Cake$12.00
Served with vanilla ice cream, raspberry purée and chocolate sauce
More about Karma Sushi Bar and Grill

