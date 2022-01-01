Garden salad in Flagstaff
Flagstaff restaurants that serve garden salad
More about NiMarco's Pizza
PIZZA
NiMarco's Pizza
101 S Beaver St, Flagstaff
|Large Garden Salad
|$10.00
Crisp romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, bell peppers, garlic croutons, topped with creamy ranch
|Small Garden Salad
|$6.00
Crisp romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, bell peppers, garlic croutons, topped with creamy ranch
|XL Garden Salad
|$21.00
Crisp romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, bell peppers, garlic croutons, topped with creamy ranch
More about NiMarco's Pizza
PIZZA
NiMarco's Pizza
3715 N Kaspar Dr, Flagstaff
|Garden Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, bell peppers, garlic croutons, topped with creamy ranch
|XL Garden Salad
|$21.00
Crisp romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, bell peppers, garlic croutons, topped with creamy ranch
|Small Garden Salad
|$6.00
Crisp romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, bell peppers, garlic croutons, topped with creamy ranch