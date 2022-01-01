Go
Flora - West Hartford

Plant Based Food + Drink

45 Raymond Rd 2nd floor

Popular Items

Parm$22.00
House made seitan cutlet, panko crusted and fried served with house made marinara, almond 'ricotta', almond 'parm', organic rigatoni and chive oil
Caesar$8.00
romaine, roasted red peppers, croutons, almond 'parm' with a tofu caesar dressing
Impossible Burger$18.00
Bun, LTO, 'Cheddar', our pickles, 'mayo'
Burnt Ends$11.00
impossible 'beef', oats, onion and garlic chopped in squares, fried and topped with BBQ sauce, pickled mustard seed, fennel slaw, topped with cornbread crumnbs
BBQ Jackfruit Sliders$10.00
vegan brioche slider buns, grilled in coconut butter, BBQ jackfruit, pickled onion, 'cheddar'
Avocado Bowl$20.00
Cashew cream, marinara, farro, kale, zucchini, baby tomato, seeds, chili oil, avocado on top
'Crab' Cakes$9.00
artichoke cakes, panko breadcrumbs, lemon caper aioli and kimchi
Buffalo Cauliflower$8.00
rice flour coated cauliflower fried and tossed in our buffalo sauce topped with shaved celery and hemp hearts served with tofu ranch
Mac & no-cheese$19.00
Cauliflower puree and pieces, roasted mushrooms, truffle oil, 'mozz', crispy nion
Tomato Arancini$10.00
tomato and 'mozz' risotto balls, panko crusted and fried, topped with 'almond' parm and fresh basil and served with marinara
Location

45 Raymond Rd 2nd floor

W Hartford CT

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
