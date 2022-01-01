Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Flowood

Flowood restaurants
Flowood restaurants that serve chicken salad

Primos Cafe of Flowood

2323 Lakeland Drive, Flowood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWHICH$9.75
Classic, light chicken salad served on toasted croissant with mayo, lettuce & tomatoes.
Chicken Salad Lettuce GNG$10.60
CHICKEN SALAD ON LETTUCE$10.60
Classic, light chicken salad, served on a bed of lettuce with freshly sliced tomatoes and fruit. A side of creamy herb dressing is an exquisite flavor complement.
More about Primos Cafe of Flowood
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mugshots Grill & Bar

4245 Lakeland Dr., Flowood

Avg 4.3 (1200 reviews)
Takeout
CRANE SISTERS CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD$9.49
Salad mix topped with crispy fried chicken tenders, diced tomatoes, red onions and almonds served with our "sweet but nutty" sesame ginger dressing.
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar
Item pic

 

Grant's Kitchen and Grill

3820 Flowood Drive, FLOWOOD

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Natural Chicken Salad$10.50
Crispy Chicken Tender Salad$9.95
More about Grant's Kitchen and Grill

