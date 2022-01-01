Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Franklin Square

Franklin Square restaurants
Franklin Square restaurants that serve french fries

Item pic

 

Greek Xpress

182 New Hyde Park Road, Franklin Square

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$6.95
seasoned with salt and Greek oregano
More about Greek Xpress
Item pic

 

Plattduetsche Park Restaurant & Beer Hall

1132 Hempstead Tpke., Franklin Square

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Queen Bee with french fries$16.00
An 8 oz. Angus prime beef burger topped with cheddar, pecanwood smoked bacon & BBQ sauce
Chicken fingers & french fries$12.00
Mad Bavarian with french fries$19.00
8 oz. of Angus prime beef built with lettuce & tomato, potato pancake, burger, fried pickles, Munster cheese & another potato pancake
More about Plattduetsche Park Restaurant & Beer Hall
Restaurant banner

DIM SUM • SEAFOOD

Cheng Du

947 Hempstead Tpke, Franklin Square

Avg 4.1 (686 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Fries(炸薯条）$8.95
Hot & Spicy French Fries(香辣薯条）$8.95
Cumin French Fries(孜然薯条）$8.95
More about Cheng Du

