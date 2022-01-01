French fries in Franklin Square
Franklin Square restaurants that serve french fries
More about Greek Xpress
Greek Xpress
182 New Hyde Park Road, Franklin Square
|French Fries
|$6.95
seasoned with salt and Greek oregano
More about Plattduetsche Park Restaurant & Beer Hall
Plattduetsche Park Restaurant & Beer Hall
1132 Hempstead Tpke., Franklin Square
|Queen Bee with french fries
|$16.00
An 8 oz. Angus prime beef burger topped with cheddar, pecanwood smoked bacon & BBQ sauce
|Chicken fingers & french fries
|$12.00
|Mad Bavarian with french fries
|$19.00
8 oz. of Angus prime beef built with lettuce & tomato, potato pancake, burger, fried pickles, Munster cheese & another potato pancake