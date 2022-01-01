Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Meatball subs in
Fresno
/
Fresno
/
Meatball Subs
Fresno restaurants that serve meatball subs
Annesso Pizzeria
8484 N. Friant Rd., Fresno
No reviews yet
Meatball Sandwich
$12.00
tomato sauce, mozz, arugula
More about Annesso Pizzeria
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
PressBox Sports Grill - NE Fresno
1552 E Champlain Dr, Fresno
Avg 4
(371 reviews)
Meatball Sandwich
$16.00
More about PressBox Sports Grill - NE Fresno
Browse other tasty dishes in Fresno
Cheese Fries
Chips And Salsa
Curry
Margherita Pizza
Tacos
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Carbonara
More near Fresno to explore
Visalia
Avg 4.3
(38 restaurants)
Clovis
Avg 4.3
(28 restaurants)
Turlock
Avg 4.1
(15 restaurants)
Turlock
Avg 4.1
(15 restaurants)
Tulare
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Hanford
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Hollister
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Porterville
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Ceres
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hanford
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Visalia
Avg 4.3
(38 restaurants)
Sonora
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Modesto
Avg 4.3
(40 restaurants)
Salinas
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(396 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(187 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(392 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1017 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(271 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(246 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston