Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Turkey burgers in
Fresno
/
Fresno
/
Turkey Burgers
Fresno restaurants that serve turkey burgers
Colorado Grill
46 E. Herndon Avenue, Fresno
No reviews yet
Turkey Burger
$7.50
More about Colorado Grill
Slaters 50-50 - Fresno
639 E Shaw Ave #115, Fresno
No reviews yet
1/3 Rosemary Turkey Burger
$15.00
Spiced all-natural turkey with rosemary-parmesan bacon, smoked gouda, organic greens, pickled red onions, roasted red peppers, tomato and garlic aioli on a honey wheat bun.
More about Slaters 50-50 - Fresno
Browse other tasty dishes in Fresno
Nachos
Ceviche
Gyoza
Chai Tea
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Sliders
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Chili
More near Fresno to explore
Visalia
Avg 4.3
(34 restaurants)
Clovis
Avg 4.3
(25 restaurants)
Tulare
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Turlock
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Turlock
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Hanford
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Ceres
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Porterville
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Hollister
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hanford
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Visalia
Avg 4.3
(34 restaurants)
Sonora
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
Modesto
Avg 4.3
(36 restaurants)
Salinas
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(62 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(352 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(160 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(344 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(875 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(237 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(225 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston