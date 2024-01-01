Mac and cheese in Galt
West Coast Sourdough - Galt - Twin Cities (Raley's)
10444 Twin Cities Rd, Galt
|Tuscan Chicken Mac & Cheese (Spring Special)
|$0.00
A Seasonal Special! Herb-Roasted Cherry Tomatoes bloom within our creamy combination of cavatappi pasta with white cheddar and Parmesan cheese, topped with marinated & grilled Mediterranean chicken!
|Lobster Mac & Cheese (Winter Special!)
|$6.25
A Seasonal Special! North Atlantic Lobster served with our creamy combination of cavatappi pasta with white cheddar and Parmesan cheese!
|Kids Mac & Cheese Meal
|$6.99
Everyone's favorite! Fresh white cheddar Mac & Cheese served with Applesauce & Choice of Drink!