Gib's

Cocktail Kits available Tues-Sat for pick up from 4:00pm-8:30pm.

1380 Williamson St • $

Avg 4.9 (120 reviews)

Popular Items

Classic Rye Old Fashioned$50.00
1 L Rittenhouse Rye
4 oz Angostura Bitters
Demerara syrup
Lemons and Ice
Party Punch Base$12.00
32oz Jar:
Grapefruit, Hibiscus, Citrus, Spices
Housemade Watermelon Cream Soda 750 ml$12.50
750 ml
Boilermaker$12.00
750 ml Evan Williams Bottled-in-Bond
or
1 L Wild Turkey 101
6 pack One Barrel Commuter Kolsch Cans
Aperol Spritz$50.00
1 L Aperol Apertivo
750 ml Francois Montand Brut
Topo Chico
Oranges and Ice
Elysian Space Dust IPA$14.00
64oz
This is a Spicy Drink$65.00
1 L Tito's Vodka
750 ml btl Control C Pisco
Fresh Cucumber juice, Spicy Tincture, Pineapple Gomme, Fresh Lime juice and ice.
Schofferhofer Grapefruit Radler$12.00
64oz
Housemade Ginger Beer 750 ml$10.00
750 ml
Party Punch$45.00
1 L Eldorado 5 year Demerara Rum
750 ml Francois Montand Brut
32 oz Punch Base:
Grapefruit, Hibiscus, Citrus, Spices
and Ice

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering

Location

1380 Williamson St

Madison WI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
