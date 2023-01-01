Mac and cheese in Gilford

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patrick's Pub & Eatery

18 Weirs Road, GILFORD

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Ultimate Mac 'N Cheese$8.99
Five-cheese sauce and cavatappi pasta topped with Parmesan herb crumbs
(Contains: Gluten, Dairy)
Mac 'N Cheese$4.99
(Contains: Gluten, Dairy)
Lobster Mac & Cheese$34.99
A five-cheese blend infused with Smithwick's Irish red ale, 100% Maine lobster and cavatappi pasta. Topped with herbed parmesan crumbs
(Contains: Egg, Dairy)
Sawyers Gilford NH - 1933 Lake Shore Road

1933 Lake Shore Road, Gilford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kid Mac & Cheese$7.00
