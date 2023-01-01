Mac and cheese in Gilford
Patrick's Pub & Eatery
18 Weirs Road, GILFORD
|Kids Ultimate Mac 'N Cheese
|$8.99
Five-cheese sauce and cavatappi pasta topped with Parmesan herb crumbs
(Contains: Gluten, Dairy)
|Mac 'N Cheese
|$4.99
(Contains: Gluten, Dairy)
|Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$34.99
A five-cheese blend infused with Smithwick's Irish red ale, 100% Maine lobster and cavatappi pasta. Topped with herbed parmesan crumbs
(Contains: Egg, Dairy)