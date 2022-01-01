Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Glens Falls

Go
Glens Falls restaurants
Toast

Glens Falls restaurants that serve croissants

Spot Coffee image

 

Spot Coffee - Glens Falls

221 Glen Street, Glens Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Croissant$0.00
Try our buttery, flaky pastry, named for its historical crescent shape
More about Spot Coffee - Glens Falls
Item pic

 

Rock Hill Bakehouse

18 Curran Lane, Glens Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Croissant$4.50
More about Rock Hill Bakehouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Glens Falls

Quesadillas

Turkey Wraps

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Salad

Caesar Salad

Cookies

Chicken Tenders

Greek Salad

Map

More near Glens Falls to explore

Albany

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Schenectady

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Saratoga Springs

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Manchester Center

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Clifton Park

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Latham

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Rensselaer

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Schuylerville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albany

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (171 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (855 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (289 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston