Golden Road

2210 West Orangewood Avenue

Popular Items

Garlic Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Garlic marinated chicken breast, baby mixed greens, Meyer lemon aioli, crispy bacon, seared mozzarella, fresh cracked pepper on a potato bun with your choice of side.
Pub Pretzel$12.00
A Bavarian style pretzel, brushed with vegan butter and sprinkled with sea salt served with a delicious IPA beer cheese and spicy mustard sauce for dipping.
Guava Cart 6-Pack$9.99
Barbacoa Short Rib Tacos$16.00
Made with our delicious beer braised short ribs topped with Abuelita chipotle salsa, tomatillo salsa, pickled red onions, fresh cilantro, charred corn tortillas
BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger$16.00
Angus burger patty, onion strings, Sweet Baby Ray's, cheddar cheese, crispy bacon on a sesame seeded bun served with your choice of side
Al Pastor Fries$16.00
A crispy bed of fries loaded al pastor, pineapple-habanero crema, roasted salsa, pico de gallo topped off with pickled onion.
Hazy Roller IPA 6-Pack$11.99
Hazy IPA with lots of orange, grapefruit, and peach. 6.5%
Mango Cart 6-Pack$9.99
Light, refreshing Wheat Ale with lots of fresh Mango flavor and aroma. 4%
Medianoche IPA 6-Pack$9.99
Solid IPA. Very tropical and citrusy. 6.4%
Kids Cheeseburger$10.00
Location

2210 West Orangewood Avenue

Anaheim CA

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
