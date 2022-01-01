Go
Toast

Good Pie

Winner of Best Pizza in Las Vegas for 2020 we highlight the grandma style pizza. We also serve Detroit style, Brooklyn style round pizzas, Sicilian pizza and our Award winning Detroit gluten free pizza. Vegan and options available in every style. We feature Salads, Appetizers, Sunday Lasagna, Chicken Parm & more. Juniors Cheesecake flown in from Brooklyn and cannoli are available for dessert. We have a full bar featuring craft cocktails, house made Sangrias, Negroni's on draft, local craft beer and wine.

PIZZA

1212 S Main St • $$

Avg 4.6 (1236 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Ranch$2.00
Detroit Cheese$15.00
Detroit style square pizza with mozzarella blend and caramelized cheese crust. Finished with local organic tomato sauce, basil and shaved parm
Grandma Cheese$27.00
Our signature style thin crust square featuring a blend of fresh mozzarella cheeses and imported Italian tomato sauce. Finished with basil and shaved parm. 12x18 inch square pan. 8 slices
Dairy, Wheat
Vegetarian · Organic
Brooklyn Cheese$15.00
Brooklyn style, round pie available in Small 12 or Large 18-inch size. Our blend of fresh mozzarella cheeses & imported Italian tomato sauce. Finished with fresh grated parm & basil. Add up to 5 toppings and build your own.
Caesar Salad$10.00
Hearts of romaine, house made croutons, fresh shaved parmesan cheese, caesar dressing
GLUTEN FREE! Detroit Style Cheese$25.00
Our Signature Gluten Free crust made with our revolutionary award winning formula. This pizza has been named "Best in America" and was awarded the Silver Medal at the World Championships. It has been featured on Food Network, Cooking Channel & Travel Channel. The pizza is with our special mozzarella cheese blend & baked to a crisp caramelized cheese crust. Then finished with local organic tomato sauce, basil and shaved parm. 8x10 inch 4 slices.
Gluten Free
Garlic Nots$8.00
More like a bun than a knot. Roasted fresh garlic, garlic puree & garlic oil, finished with pecorino cheese & parsley. Served with side of organic tomato sauce. 5 per order.
Wheat
The Sicilian Pepperoni$26.00
Sicilian style crust topped with imported Italian tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese blend, and pecorino cheese. Topped with cup & char pepperoni. Finished with shaved parm and parsley. 6 slices. 10x14 inch.
Mike's Hot Honey Packet$1.00
1 packet of chili-infused Hot honey from Brooklyn NY. This is a great addition to pizza, cannoli, or cheesecake. Careful it is addictive
Brooklyn Quality Meat$19.00
Brooklyn style, round pie available in Small 12 or Large 18-inch size. Blend of fresh mozzarella cheeses, imported Italian tomato sauce. Topped with sausage, ham, sliced meatballs & pepperoni. Finished with fresh grated parm & parsley
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1212 S Main St

Las Vegas NV

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Yu-Or-Mi Sushi Bar

No reviews yet

Creative and artistic design on modern Japanese cuisine. Craft cocktails, premium Japanese whisky and sake, accompany fresh seasonal sushi. We present our beverage and menu options with an uncompromising passion.

Tacotarian

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Great Greek

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

SoulBelly

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Please do not order alcohol if you are at HUDL.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston