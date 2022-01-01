Good Pie
Winner of Best Pizza in Las Vegas for 2020 we highlight the grandma style pizza. We also serve Detroit style, Brooklyn style round pizzas, Sicilian pizza and our Award winning Detroit gluten free pizza. Vegan and options available in every style. We feature Salads, Appetizers, Sunday Lasagna, Chicken Parm & more. Juniors Cheesecake flown in from Brooklyn and cannoli are available for dessert. We have a full bar featuring craft cocktails, house made Sangrias, Negroni's on draft, local craft beer and wine.
PIZZA
1212 S Main St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1212 S Main St
Las Vegas NV
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Yu-Or-Mi Sushi Bar
Creative and artistic design on modern Japanese cuisine. Craft cocktails, premium Japanese whisky and sake, accompany fresh seasonal sushi. We present our beverage and menu options with an uncompromising passion.
Tacotarian
Come in and enjoy!
The Great Greek
Come in and enjoy!
SoulBelly
Come in and enjoy! Please do not order alcohol if you are at HUDL.