Our Signature Gluten Free crust made with our revolutionary award winning formula. This pizza has been named "Best in America" and was awarded the Silver Medal at the World Championships. It has been featured on Food Network, Cooking Channel & Travel Channel. The pizza is with our special mozzarella cheese blend & baked to a crisp caramelized cheese crust. Then finished with local organic tomato sauce, basil and shaved parm. 8x10 inch 4 slices.

Gluten Free

