Good Time Charlie's Cafe and Bar

Proudly serving San Antonio since 1979

PASTA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2922 Broadway • $$

Avg 4.4 (1366 reviews)

Popular Items

Shake$5.95
Banana split pie$4.95
Chocolate cake$4.95
served hot
Kid's Soft Drinks$1.95
side fries$3.25
Chocolate cake a la mode$5.75
Ice cream float$5.25
Kid's Juices/Milk$1.95
Enchiladas Charlie's style$10.95
2 enchiladas,chili,cheddar
fresh veggies$3.50
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2922 Broadway

San Antonio TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
