Shrimp tacos in Gordonsville

Gordonsville restaurants
Gordonsville restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

El Mariachi image

 

El Mariachi - Zion Crossroads

65 Freedom Dr., Zion Crossroads

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
3 Shrimp Tacos$14.00
Shrimp Tempura Tacos$14.50
More about El Mariachi - Zion Crossroads
Champion Ice House image

 

CHAMPION ICE HOUSE

212 N Main Street, Gordonsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Taco$16.00
More about CHAMPION ICE HOUSE

