Grilled chicken in Green Bay

The Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

The Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley

2929 Allied St, Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (190 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken$11.99
More about The Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley
Green Bay Distillery image

 

Green Bay Distillery

835 Mike McCarthy Way, Ashwaubenon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Your choice of sweet or spicy on an artisan bun.
Sweet: sweet hickory bbq, cheddar cheese & flash fried onions
Spicy: buffalo sauce, & marble bleu cheese
More about Green Bay Distillery
Los Magueyes image

 

Los Magueyes

1329 S Webster Ave, Allouez

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Quesadillas
Grilled Chicken Tacos
More about Los Magueyes
Restaurant banner

 

D2 Sports Pub Airport

2571 Packerland Dr, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD$12.00
More about D2 Sports Pub Airport

