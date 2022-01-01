Grilled chicken in Green Bay
Green Bay restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about The Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
The Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley
2929 Allied St, Green Bay
|Grilled Chicken
|$11.99
More about Green Bay Distillery
Green Bay Distillery
835 Mike McCarthy Way, Ashwaubenon
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Your choice of sweet or spicy on an artisan bun.
Sweet: sweet hickory bbq, cheddar cheese & flash fried onions
Spicy: buffalo sauce, & marble bleu cheese
More about Los Magueyes
Los Magueyes
1329 S Webster Ave, Allouez
|Grilled Chicken Quesadillas
|Grilled Chicken Tacos