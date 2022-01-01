Ravioli in Green Bay
Green Bay restaurants that serve ravioli
Republic Chophouse
218 North Adams Street, GREEN BAY
|RAVIOLI
|$28.00
Pillows stuffed with wild mushrooms; sherry cream sauce and truffle oil
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Gallagher's Pizza Suamico
2306 Lineville Rd, Suamico
|Spinach Ravioli
|$8.99
served w/garlic bread
|Beef Ravioli
|$8.99
served w/garlic bread
|Cheese Ravioli
|$8.99
served w/garlic bread
Olive's Pizza and Sandwiches
516 Greene Ave, Green Bay
|Fried Ravioli
|$7.00
Served with marinara.
Gallagher’s Pizza West
2655 W. Mason St., Green Bay
|Spinach Ravioli
|$8.99
served w/garlic bread
|Beef Ravioli
|$8.99
served w/garlic bread
|Cheese Ravioli
|$8.99
served w/garlic bread