Ravioli in Green Bay

Green Bay restaurants
Green Bay restaurants that serve ravioli

Item pic

 

Republic Chophouse

218 North Adams Street, GREEN BAY

No reviews yet
Takeout
RAVIOLI$28.00
Pillows stuffed with wild mushrooms; sherry cream sauce and truffle oil
More about Republic Chophouse
Gallagher's Pizza Suamico image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Gallagher's Pizza Suamico

2306 Lineville Rd, Suamico

Avg 4.5 (120 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Ravioli$8.99
served w/garlic bread
Beef Ravioli$8.99
served w/garlic bread
Cheese Ravioli$8.99
served w/garlic bread
More about Gallagher's Pizza Suamico
Olive's Pizza and Sandwiches image

 

Olive's Pizza and Sandwiches

516 Greene Ave, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Ravioli$7.00
Served with marinara.
More about Olive's Pizza and Sandwiches
Restaurant banner

 

Gallagher’s Pizza West

2655 W. Mason St., Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach Ravioli$8.99
served w/garlic bread
Beef Ravioli$8.99
served w/garlic bread
Cheese Ravioli$8.99
served w/garlic bread
More about Gallagher’s Pizza West
Restaurant banner

 

Gallagher's Pizza East

1651 S. Webster Ave, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Ravioli$8.99
served w/garlic bread
Spinach Ravioli$8.99
served w/garlic bread
Cheese Ravioli$8.99
served w/garlic bread
More about Gallagher's Pizza East

