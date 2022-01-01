Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Green Valley

Green Valley restaurants
Green Valley restaurants that serve chicken salad

JerryBob's Family Restaurant

1325 W Duval Mine Rd Ste # 195, Green Valley

Crispy Fried Chicken Salad$13.99
More about JerryBob's Family Restaurant
Posada Java - 665 South Park Centre Avenue

665 South Park Centre Avenue, Green Valley

BBQ BLT Chicken Ranch Salad$7.50
Grilled chicken on top of a bed of romaine lettuce and broccoli slaw. Topped with bacon bits, sliced olives, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and a drizzle of BBQ sauce. Dressing on the side.
Chicken Caesar Salad$7.50
Grilled chicken on top of a bed of crisp romaine lettuce and topped with croutons and parmesan with caesar dressing on the side.
More about Posada Java - 665 South Park Centre Avenue

