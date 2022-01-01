Chicken salad in Green Valley
Green Valley restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about JerryBob's Family Restaurant
JerryBob's Family Restaurant
1325 W Duval Mine Rd Ste # 195, Green Valley
|Crispy Fried Chicken Salad
|$13.99
More about Posada Java - 665 South Park Centre Avenue
Posada Java - 665 South Park Centre Avenue
665 South Park Centre Avenue, Green Valley
|BBQ BLT Chicken Ranch Salad
|$7.50
Grilled chicken on top of a bed of romaine lettuce and broccoli slaw. Topped with bacon bits, sliced olives, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and a drizzle of BBQ sauce. Dressing on the side.
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$7.50
Grilled chicken on top of a bed of crisp romaine lettuce and topped with croutons and parmesan with caesar dressing on the side.