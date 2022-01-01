Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Salad bowl in
Greenville
/
Greenville
/
Salad Bowl
Greenville restaurants that serve salad bowl
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sunflower Eatery
4 Independence Point, Greenville
Avg 4.7
(152 reviews)
Chicken Salad Bowl
$4.50
More about Sunflower Eatery
Coyote Coffee
3527 hwy 153, Greenville
No reviews yet
Bowl of Chicken Salad (NO SIDES)
$8.00
More about Coyote Coffee
Browse other tasty dishes in Greenville
Collard Greens
Seaweed Salad
Pudding
Stew
Quesadillas
Nachos
Turkey Clubs
Rice Balls
More near Greenville to explore
Spartanburg
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Spartanburg
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Simpsonville
Avg 2.8
(13 restaurants)
Greer
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Easley
No reviews yet
Travelers Rest
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Boiling Springs
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Clemson
Avg 4.9
(4 restaurants)
Flat Rock
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Spartanburg
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Brevard
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Asheville
Avg 4.5
(79 restaurants)
Shelby
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Athens
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Hickory
Avg 4
(13 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(227 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(217 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(267 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1337 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(276 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston