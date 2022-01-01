Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Grosse Pointe

Go
Grosse Pointe restaurants
Toast

Grosse Pointe restaurants that serve pancakes

The Original Pancake House image

FRENCH FRIES • CREPES • WAFFLES

The Original Pancake House

20273 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe

Avg 4.7 (690 reviews)
Takeout
3 Buckwheat Pancakes$4.90
Buckwheat Pancakes$8.35
Buckwheat pancakes, served with whipped butter and syrup
Bacon Pancakes$9.45
Bacon pancakes, served with whipped butter and syrup
More about The Original Pancake House
Main pic

 

The Jagged Fork - Grosse Pointe

18480 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Red Velvet Pancakes$12.00
Topped with house-made cream cheese frosting, dusted with powdered sugar & cocoa powder, & topped with whipped cream!
Oreo Pancakes$12.00
Stuffed & topped with oreo cookie crumbles & topped with whipped cream!
Side Pancake$3.00
More about The Jagged Fork - Grosse Pointe

Browse other tasty dishes in Grosse Pointe

Hot Chocolate

Caesar Salad

Quesadillas

Tiramisu

Ravioli

Crepes

French Fries

Cookies

Map

More near Grosse Pointe to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Ferndale

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Saint Clair Shores

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Roseville

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Madison Heights

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Clinton Township

No reviews yet

Fraser

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Harper Woods

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (100 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston