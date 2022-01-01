Pancakes in Grosse Pointe
The Original Pancake House
The Original Pancake House
20273 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe
|3 Buckwheat Pancakes
|$4.90
|Buckwheat Pancakes
|$8.35
Buckwheat pancakes, served with whipped butter and syrup
|Bacon Pancakes
|$9.45
Bacon pancakes, served with whipped butter and syrup
The Jagged Fork - Grosse Pointe
18480 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe
|Red Velvet Pancakes
|$12.00
Topped with house-made cream cheese frosting, dusted with powdered sugar & cocoa powder, & topped with whipped cream!
|Oreo Pancakes
|$12.00
Stuffed & topped with oreo cookie crumbles & topped with whipped cream!
|Side Pancake
|$3.00