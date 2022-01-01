Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Hartland

Hartland restaurants
Hartland restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Palmer's Steakhouse - 122 E Capitol Dr

122 E Capitol Dr, Hartland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken Tenders$10.00
Chicken Tenders$10.00
More about Palmer's Steakhouse - 122 E Capitol Dr
Sweet Dreams image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS

Sweet Dreams

540 Hartbrook Drive Suite A, Hartland

Avg 4.5 (347 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$6.99
4 or 5 tenders per basket depending on size variations
Chicken Tender Junior Basket$6.99
2/3 chicken tenders depending on size variation will be served with a junior size crinkle fry and a small drink is included
More about Sweet Dreams
