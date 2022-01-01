Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hattiesburg bars & lounges you'll love

Hattiesburg restaurants
Must-try bars & lounges in Hattiesburg

Mugshots Grill & Bar image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Mugshots Grill & Bar

204 N 40th Ave, Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (2589 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CLIFFS COMEBACK BURGER$10.29
Hickory smoked bacon, melted pepper jack cheese, comeback sauce, red onion, lettuce, tomato and topped off with an onion ring.
MCDOWELL BURGER$10.29
Hickory smoked bacon, melted cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce, house made ranch, lettuce, tomato, and red onion.
SAVELL BURGER$10.29
Hickory smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Add chili for an extra .75.
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar
Trattoria Pizzeria image

 

Trattoria Pizzeria

128 East Front Street, Hattiesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Cheese Bread$5.99
Toasted Italian bread with fresh garlic butter and mozarella cheese baked to a golden brown
Meat Lovers Pizza$15.99
More about Trattoria Pizzeria
Brewsky's image

GRILL

Brewsky's

3818 West 4th Street, Hattiesburg

Avg 4.3 (121 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Brewsky's
Restaurant banner

 

Donanelle’s Bar & Grill

4321 US Hwy 49, Hattiesburg

No reviews yet
More about Donanelle’s Bar & Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Keg and Barrel West

6 Market Place Dr, Hattiesburg

No reviews yet
More about Keg and Barrel West
Restaurant banner

 

Keg and Barrel Downtown

1315 Hardy St, Hattiesburg

No reviews yet
More about Keg and Barrel Downtown

