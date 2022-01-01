Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Hattiesburg

Hattiesburg restaurants
Hattiesburg restaurants that serve nachos

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Mugshots Grill & Bar

204 N 40th Ave, Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (2589 reviews)
Takeout
SEANS NACHOS$8.49
A heaping basket of tortilla chips or beer battered fries topped with beef, chili, rotel cheese, sour cream, jalapenos, diced tomatoes, and red onions. Add guacamole for an extra .79.
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar
Crescent City Grill, Mahogany Bar, El Rayo Tex Mex

3810 Hardy Street, Hattiesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crescent City Nachos Au Gratin$9.99
Spicy Cajun cheese, fresh salsa, and bacon served au gratin with sour cream, fried jalapeños, green onions, and homemade tortilla chips
Crawfish & Andouille Nachos$12.99
More about Crescent City Grill, Mahogany Bar, El Rayo Tex Mex
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Sweet Peppers Deli

2005 Lincoln Road, Hattiesburg

Avg 4.5 (729 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ Chicken Nachos$8.99
Tortilla chips, chicken breast, Rotel cheese, white and traditional BBQ sauces, sliced pepperoncini, and green onions
Cajun Shrimp Nachos$9.99
Tortilla chips topped with Rotel® cheese sauce, Cajun shrimp, fresh pico, chipotle ranch, green onions, and jalapeños.
Kids Nachos$3.99
A junior size Peppers’ Chips and Rotel®.
More about Sweet Peppers Deli
Southern Prohibition Brewing Co.

301 Mobile Street, Hattiesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Totino's Pizza Roll Nachos$9.00
locally sourced from Sam’s Club and topped with queso blanco, serrano peppers, Benton’s bacon, green onions, charred tomatoes, and cilantro. and also... micro greens.
More about Southern Prohibition Brewing Co.

