Nachos in Hattiesburg
Hattiesburg restaurants that serve nachos
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Mugshots Grill & Bar
204 N 40th Ave, Hattiesburg
|SEANS NACHOS
|$8.49
A heaping basket of tortilla chips or beer battered fries topped with beef, chili, rotel cheese, sour cream, jalapenos, diced tomatoes, and red onions. Add guacamole for an extra .79.
Crescent City Grill, Mahogany Bar, El Rayo Tex Mex
3810 Hardy Street, Hattiesburg
|Crescent City Nachos Au Gratin
|$9.99
Spicy Cajun cheese, fresh salsa, and bacon served au gratin with sour cream, fried jalapeños, green onions, and homemade tortilla chips
|Crawfish & Andouille Nachos
|$12.99
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Sweet Peppers Deli
2005 Lincoln Road, Hattiesburg
|BBQ Chicken Nachos
|$8.99
Tortilla chips, chicken breast, Rotel cheese, white and traditional BBQ sauces, sliced pepperoncini, and green onions
|Cajun Shrimp Nachos
|$9.99
Tortilla chips topped with Rotel® cheese sauce, Cajun shrimp, fresh pico, chipotle ranch, green onions, and jalapeños.
|Kids Nachos
|$3.99
A junior size Peppers’ Chips and Rotel®.
Southern Prohibition Brewing Co.
301 Mobile Street, Hattiesburg
|Totino's Pizza Roll Nachos
|$9.00
locally sourced from Sam’s Club and topped with queso blanco, serrano peppers, Benton’s bacon, green onions, charred tomatoes, and cilantro. and also... micro greens.