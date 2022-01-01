Pies in Hattiesburg
Hattiesburg restaurants that serve pies
More about Half Shell Oyster House
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Half Shell Oyster House
6555 US-98, Hattiesburg
|Seafood Pot Pie
|$20.00
Gulf shrimp, crawfish, crabmeat, corn, peas and carrots in a traditional pot pie filling topped with a golden buttermilk crust.
More about Crescent City Grill, Mahogany Bar, El Rayo Tex Mex
Crescent City Grill, Mahogany Bar, El Rayo Tex Mex
3810 Hardy Street, Hattiesburg
|Crawfish Pie
|$13.99
Crawfish with onions, red and green bell peppers, pepper jack cheese and a hint of garlic in a light puff pastry with lemon butter on the side
|Crawfish Pie Entree
|$23.99
Crawfish tails with onions, red and green bell pepper, pepper jack cheese, and a hint of garlic in a light puff pastry with lemon butter and choice of side