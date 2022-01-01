Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Hattiesburg

Go
Hattiesburg restaurants
Toast

Hattiesburg restaurants that serve pies

Mack's West image

 

Mack's West

7329 U.S. Hwy 98, Hattiesburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mack's Lemon Icebox Pie$7.00
More about Mack's West
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Half Shell Oyster House

6555 US-98, Hattiesburg

Avg 4.5 (1006 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Seafood Pot Pie$20.00
Gulf shrimp, crawfish, crabmeat, corn, peas and carrots in a traditional pot pie filling topped with a golden buttermilk crust.
More about Half Shell Oyster House
Item pic

 

Crescent City Grill, Mahogany Bar, El Rayo Tex Mex

3810 Hardy Street, Hattiesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crawfish Pie$13.99
Crawfish with onions, red and green bell peppers, pepper jack cheese and a hint of garlic in a light puff pastry with lemon butter on the side
Crawfish Pie Entree$23.99
Crawfish tails with onions, red and green bell pepper, pepper jack cheese, and a hint of garlic in a light puff pastry with lemon butter and choice of side
More about Crescent City Grill, Mahogany Bar, El Rayo Tex Mex

